JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 571 new COVID-19 cases, along with 23 deaths.

Deaths are being reported in Monroe, Prentiss, Winston, and Lowndes Counties.

571 people are in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

127 patients are in I.C.U.

Lee County has the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the area with 20.

Itawamba is reporting 15. Monroe and Oktibbeha Counties are both reporting 12 new cases.