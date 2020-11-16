Mississippi Department of Health reports 589 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – 25 to 39-year-olds continue to lead the COVID-19 case count in Mississippi.

Today, that number topped 30,000.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 589 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Those deaths occurred in Pontotoc and Winston Counties.

778 people are in hospitals across the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

185 patients are in I.C.U.

Right now, only 10.7% of infected people need to be hospitalized.

More than 116 thousand people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

This means there are over 14,000 presumed active cases in the state.