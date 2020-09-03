Mississippi Department of Health reports 751 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 751 new cases of Coronavirus. Today’s report also shows 10 new deaths in in the state, one of those in Lee County.

The number of patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms in hospitals across the state is 653.

188 people are in I.C.U.

Lafayette County has the most new cases in our area with 63. Lee County has 31 news cases. Oktibbeha has 29.

A total of 85,116 cases have been reported across the state and more than 25 hundred deaths.