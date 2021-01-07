JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Economic Council hosts its virtual Capital Day.

A new state flag was a big topic at today’s event.

House Bill One has advanced through the legislature, which will adopt the “In God We Trust” flag.

Mississippi voters approved the flag by a 72 percent margin last November.

The state’s chamber of commerce believes the new banner will help them recruit more and better jobs, increase expansions, and grow entrepreneurship.

“It is now headed to the governor for signature, which means we are very close to having an official state flag in Mississippi that we can be proud of,” said Scott Waller, MEC, CEO.

Governor Reeves is expected to sign the bill.