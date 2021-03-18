Mississippi educators to possibly receive a pay raise

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Pay for educators in Mississippi is among the lowest in the Southeast.

Now, lawmakers have agreed on a teacher pay raise plan.

On Thursday, Mississippi legislators passed House Bill 852 granting most teachers a one-thousand dollar pay raise.

Incoming and new teacher salaries will be increased by 1,100 dollars.

The bill is headed to Governor Tate Reeves for approval. Reeves stated this year he would sign any teacher pay plan that comes to his desk.

According to the Southern Regional Education Board, the average teacher pay in the U.S. for 2018-19 was just a little over 62,000 dollars. In Mississippi, the average is 45-thousand dollars.