Mississippi establishes first ever office for broadband access

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Governor Tate Reeves signs a broadband access bill that’s a first of its kind here in Mississippi.

HB 1029, the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi Act or BEAM, creates a central office solely committed to handling broadband policy in the state.

Governor Reeves announces Sally Doty as the first Director of the BEAM office.

Doty is a former State Senator from Brookhaven and represented Southwest Mississippi for 10 years.

The office is expected to exist within the Department of Finance and Administration and provide federal programs along with funding to unserved and underserved areas.