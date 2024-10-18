Mississippi Farm Bureau hosts event for high school students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Harvesting hope for the future of agriculture in the state.

That was the focus of a conference for high school students hosted by the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation Friday in Starkville.

Organizers hope to plant seeds of interest in the field of agriculture and build leadership skills for any career path.

“We’re trying to teach them advocacy skills and leadership skills and develop them into agricultural leaders of our future,” said Mike McCormick, the President of Mississippi Farm Bureau.

Camille Young was one of the speakers for the event.

She talked to the students about leadership and how they can apply those skills in different areas of life.

“We can’t wait until they’re adults or even young adults. We have to develop these leaders and their leadership potential now. So that they can begin to experience and develop all of the skills that they need to lead us into our next generation,” said Young.

Young looks forward to how these future leaders can make an impact in the farming industry.

“I’m really excited for these young people to learn about agriculture, which is so much still the foundation of our society and how they can take this agricultural leadership and use it all across their lifestyles,” said Young.

Abby Grant attended in the conference.

She said she already has a passion for agriculture.

“Agriculture means a lot to me. It’s me. I’ve done everything in agriculture. I’ve shown market goats. I’ve shown dairy goats. I’ve shown poultry. I’ve competed in horticulture. I live on a farm. We live on a hay farm. Everything interests me in agriculture,” said Grant.

This was Mississippi Farm Bureau’s first event for the youth.

It was a part of their new program, LEAD, which focuses on students interested in going into the agricultural field.

Some students were also able to participate in mock discussion on policy.

