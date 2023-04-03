Mississippi, FEMA open Disaster Recovery Center in Amory, Monroe Co.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Amory and Monroe County who suffered losses during the May 24 tornado have a place to go for help.

The State of Mississippi and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have opened a Disaster Recovery Center.

It is located at the Monroe County Government Complex at 1619 Highway 25 in Amory.

Representatives from FEMA, the state, and the Small Business Administration will be operating the center.

They will be helping residents with FEMA applications. They can also answer questions that people may have and provide referrals to necessary resources.

The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter