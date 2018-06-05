Mississippi FFA Association’s Convention come to Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students from across Mississippi are in Starkville this week.

Mississippi State is hosting the 85th annual Mississippi FFA convention.

Shelby Hall has been a part of FFA since she was in the 7th grade. Little did she know that a few years later she would be the state secretary.

“I had no idea what I was getting into, but I was like that club girl that wanted to be in everything, and then I heard FFA come over the intercom and I was like, hmm… Me and my family do a garden every year,” said Hall.

The Mississippi FFA Association kicked off their state convention Monday. Students are improving their skills while meeting new people.

“This week we’ve been hosting competitions, leadership workshops, listening to keynote speakers just anything and everything we can do to ensure that the members have a good time and get recognized for all their hard work through the year,” said Anna Burns.

Winners in this week’s events head to Illinois for their toughest challenge.

“People that are winners today for most of the competitions, the national competitions they will go to represent the Mississippi FFA association at national convention,” said Paden Chism.

Hall has now graduated high school, but she plans to continue working with FFA. She says the organization has taken on a greater meaning in her life.

“The FFA is like a family. Yes we all compete against one another, and we’re competitive, but at the end of the day we’re there to pick each other up,” said Hall.

Our Jacob Dickey was tonight’s keynote speaker. He went live on the MS FFA Association Facebook page.