Mississippi Forestry Commission releases flight surveys of damaged areas
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Last weekend’s tornadoes impacted not only neighborhoods but forestlands as well.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission conducted flight surveys Monday.
Over 8,700 acres were affected, equaling just over an $8 million economic impact.
Out of around 5,200 acres affected were non-industrial private lands.
The surveys did not include trees or forests in urban areas, non-forested areas, and state or federally-owned land.
Below are the full press release and information related to the surveys:
