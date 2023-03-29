Mississippi Forestry Commission releases flight surveys of damaged areas

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Last weekend’s tornadoes impacted not only neighborhoods but forestlands as well.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission conducted flight surveys Monday.

Over 8,700 acres were affected, equaling just over an $8 million economic impact.

Out of around 5,200 acres affected were non-industrial private lands.

The surveys did not include trees or forests in urban areas, non-forested areas, and state or federally-owned land.

Below are the full press release and information related to the surveys:

