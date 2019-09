MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The return of football signals the return of gamblers to Mississippi casino sportsbooks.

Numbers released Monday by the Mississippi Gaming Commission showed nearly $20 million in bets in casinos in August.

That $20 million translated to nearly $3 million in revenue for the state.

Those numbers are expected to grow in September because more games are being played across the country.

The bulk of the bets are being placed in the Coastal casinos