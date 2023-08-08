Mississippi Governor candidate Brandon Presley makes stop in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – While candidates across the state will be watching Tuesday night’s primary returns, one candidate for Governor is already focused on November.

Brandon Presley was in Starkville visiting businesses and talking to residents while he kicked off the next phase of his campaign.

Without an opponent in the primary, Presley has already been focusing his attention on Republican front-runner Tate Reeves.

Presley was touting his small-town upbringing and his grassroots start in politics as mayor in his hometown of Nettleton.

Presley wants to see ethics reform in Jackson and help Mississippi’s struggling hospitals and the people who rely on them.

“Mississippi is one of only 10 states in America that has not expanded Medicaid for working people. These are folks who are sacking groceries right now. They’re changing oil right now. They work every day, except they do not have access to healthcare. We can do that through a smart, pro-business way in which we expand Medicaid, but this governor has cost Mississippi over $10 billion of Federal funds that could be saving our hospitals, helping us get healthcare up in Mississippi to a higher standard, and he doesn’t care,” said Presley.

Presley has also expressed a desire to meet current Governor Tate Reeves for a one-on-one debate.

