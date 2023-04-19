Mississippi governor signs bill authorizing tighter review on elections

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves has signed House Bill 1310 which means all election procedures around the state will be tightly reviewed.

House Bill 1310 authorizes the Secretary of State to audit election procedures across all counties, improves citizenship checks, requires the Secretary of State to create a post-election audit manual, and lays out a system by which voting rolls can be better maintained by cleaning them of inactive voters.

Reeves’ office stated that data revealed that some Mississippi counties have more registered voters than current eligible voting-age citizens.

The governor said signing this bill guarantees that Mississippi has “the most secure elections in the country.”

