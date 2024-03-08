Mississippi Governor’s Job Fair Network hosts job fair in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2024 Louisville-Winston County Job Fair took place at the Louisville-Winston Community Safe Room.

The event was put on the Mississippi Governor’s Job Fair Network.

They operate with local communities and help them reach out to local businesses.

Around 28 companies were there and over 150 people were looking for work.

Coordinators of the event said these job fairs were important for small towns and cities.

“The actual interaction that takes place at one of these events, is something that can’t be neglected or replaced. I can tell you there were multiple people who walked out of here today that said, ‘I didn’t realize that all these different organizations were right here in my backyard’,” said Adam Todd, Director of Governor’s Job Fair of Mississippi.

“We’ve got a lot of employers that are here looking for the talent, but they’re also paying for the talent. So, having a skill set is important. We are a manufacturing-based economy here in Winston County. We’ve got some great opportunities for high skilled, high wage jobs, and it’s important to get those individuals who are are looking, with the possibility to get one-on-one with the people that are actually hiring,” said Glen Haab, Executive Director of Winston Partnership.

The event took was from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be more governor’s job fairs in the region soon.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X