Mississippi helps farmers rid properties of wild hogs

Wild hog

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi is helping farmers and foresters rid their properties of some large, unwanted pests.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will begin accepting applications for this year’s Wild Hog Control Program starting Saturday, November 1.

The Department will provide smart traps to landowners and managers to control the hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands.

MDAC will also provide training and technical guidance for using the traps.

Applications are available at the Department of Agriculture website at mdac.ms.gov/whcp.

The application period is open until Saturday, November 15.

