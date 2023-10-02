Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate deadly hit-and-run

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The accident happened on Highway 6 near Plantersville early Saturday morning.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 62-year-old David Porter of Tupelo died at the scene.

State troopers said Porter was walking on the side of the highway.

It appeared he was hit by a dark-colored truck with a green LED light in the grill.

The pickup left the area with a broken passenger-side headlight and damage to the right front bumper.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)773-8477 or use the P3 Tips App.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter