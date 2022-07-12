Mississippi Highway Patrol helping Patrolmen with mental wellness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Highway Patrolmen are known for their physical fitness, but a new program at MHP is focusing on their mental wellness.

Major John Poulos was in Columbus today talking about the 10-34 Project. The initiative is designed to give State Troopers the tools to deal with the emotional toll that comes with their work.

It also provides resources for troopers’ families, so they can better understand what their family member is going through and help them better cope when they’re off the road.

Major Poulos says the average person may never experience in their lifetime what patrolmen may see on any given shift.

“And we have to process things that a lot of people don’t have to process when it comes to tragic car crashes, maybe an officer-involved shooting, and you experience these things over and over and over across the span of your whole career. So, again, really important program we’re trying to get implemented,” said Major John Poulos, MHP Director 10-34 Project.

Poulos says the Highway Patrol is stepping up its recruitment efforts, and trying to interest more women in becoming troopers.