Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers.

A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January.

You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.

MHP wants to build its ranks with troopers on the road and at the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The agency also raised the starting pay for troopers up to 50 thousand a year.

Training for Cadet Class 67 will take place at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl.