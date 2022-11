Mississippi Highway Patrol searches for missing woman by helicopter

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Here at home, The Mississippi Highway Patrol is using a helicopter to look for a missing woman.

Her name is Jo Ann Decker.

Crews started to search for her last night.

Decker was previously reported missing this month and was later found.

Decker has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call MHP or the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

