Mississippi Highway Patrol will add personnel for the NYE holiday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – New Year’s Eve is this Friday, and you can bet that there will be more people out celebrating.

There will also be more State Troopers on Mississippi Highways. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is calling in all available personnel for stepped up patrols.

MHP is emphasizing high visibility, and troopers will be looking out for impaired and distracted drivers as well as speeders and seatbelt and child restraint violations.

Travelers can also expect to see safety checkpoints on the state’s highways.

Over the Christmas enforcement period, troopers responded to 1 fatal crash. During last year’s New Year’s period there were 3 fatalities.

The New Year’s Holiday Travel Period starts at 6 AM Thursday. and runs through midnight Sunday January 2nd.