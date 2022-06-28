Mississippi Highway Patrolman is arrested for domestic violence

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is arrested for domestic violence.

This video was anonymously sent to WCBI but shows the alleged incident involving trooper Jeffrey Watson on June 24th.

You can see the violence captured on a surveillance camera near a Kosciusko home.

A Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson tells WCBI “This is both an open investigation and a personnel matter. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will offer no comment at this time.”

Kosciusko Chief of Police RJ Adams confirmed to our media partner, Breezy News, that Watson was arrested and charged.

Sources tell WCBI that Watson is a trooper in Attala County.