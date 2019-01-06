Mississippi Horse Park launches new winter series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Horse Park kicked off its 2019 season with a horse barrel race on Sunday.

“2018 was a fantastic year, we had 145 days worth of events, so this is our first event for January of this, of 2019 and we have a hundred and … about a hundred and fifty riders here today on this Sunday Series which we are excited about. We have contestants from Mississippi and some from the edge of Alabama that drove to Starkville to compete in a barrel race today,” said Director Bricklee Miller.

Miller also said this new winter program is in response to the success of last year’s summer program.

“We actually had a summer series that we did on Thursday nights that was very successful, so we started the winter series as well,” said Miller.

In fact, the series is so popular it brings in people from all over the state, like Craig Pratt from Houston, Mississippi.

“I’m trying to beat my time and also win a little money, that also helps,” said Pratt.

It’s not just the money that’s drawing him in, though.

“I enjoy coming out and meeting new people, you know, everybody here treats you nice and if you want a place to come out and have fun this is something that you could do,” said Pratt.

The race’s youth division also brings in its fair share of riders.

9-year-old Gage Hudson traveled to the Horse Park all the way from Eutaw, Alabama.

“spending time with my horses, helping, and riding…I’ve been practicing a good bit, I ran her a few weeks ago, so… I like to run horses and stuff,” said Hudson.

Miller says bringing people in like Craig and Gage from all over the surrounding area is beneficial to the community.

“Like I said we’ve got people from 90 miles away and further and they’re guaranteed to stop at a convenience store and get something to fill up their trucks and stop at a restaurant and get something to eat, so that’s part of what this is about– the tourism that it generates in our community,” said Miller.

The Mississippi Horse Park is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary this year.

The line-up for the rest of the year will feature everything from musical concerts, to rodeos and dog shows.