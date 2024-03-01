Mississippi House Bill could open door to Sunday liquor store sales

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A bill making its way through the Mississippi legislature could open the door to liquor store sales on Sunday.

House Bill 329 would allow the option of seven-day spirit sales in areas where liquor sales are currently legal.

The state House passed the measure but it was held on a motion to reconsider.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said Mississippi is one of six states that prohibits liquor store sales on Sunday.

Alabama is another one of those states.

The organization believed an extra day of sales could rack up $12-$18 million annually.

