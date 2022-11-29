Mississippi inmate’s execution could be delayed again

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The execution of an inmate on Mississippi’s Death Row may be put on hold again.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate is deciding whether to block the state from using three drugs in the lethal injection process.

His ruling could determine whether the State carries out the planned execution of Thomas Loden on December 14.

Loden is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed in 2015.

Loden confessed to killing 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray in Itawamba County in 2000.

He has been on Death Row since 2001.

