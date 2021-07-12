Mississippi is getting more money to continue to fight COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi is getting more money to continue the fight against COVID 19.

The U-S Department of Health and Human Services is sending nearly 13 million dollars to the state to help rural hospitals respond.

The money is part of the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program – or SHIP, which provides extra help to hospitals with fewer than 50 beds and critical access hospitals around the state.

The SHIP grant will allow hospitals to adapt their testing, prevention, and treatment plans to their communities’ needs.

About 50 hospitals in Mississippi will be sharing the money.