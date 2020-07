Mississippi JUCO Football Schedule Released

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi JUCO football season is proceeding as normal.

While the season opener has been delayed to September 10, the eight-game schedule for the 2020 season has been set.

EMCC

September 10 – At East Central

September 17 – Vs Mississippi Delta

September 24 – At Holmes

October 1 – Vs Northwest

October 8 – At Northeast

October 15 – At Coahoma

October 22 – Vs Co-Lin

October 29 – Vs ICC

ICC

September 10 – Vs Southwest

September 17 – At Coahoma

September 24 – At Jones

October 1 – Vs Northeast

October 8 – Vs Mississippi Delta

October 15 – At Holmes

October 22 – Vs Northwest

October 29 – At EMCC

NORTHEAST

September 10 – Vs Jones

September 17 – At Hinds

September 24 – Vs Northwest

October 1 – At ICC

October 8 – Vs EMCC

October 15 – At Mississippi Delta

October 22 – Vs Coahoma

October 29 – At Holmes

To see the full initial schedule, check here: 2020 Football 8-Game Schedule