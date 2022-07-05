Mississippi Judge denied abortion clinic request to block “trigger” law

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In two days most abortions in Mississippi will be banned.

Tuesday afternoon, Judge Debbra K. Halford denied a request by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to block Mississippi’s “trigger” law from going into effect.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed suit last week seeking an injunction based on a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court Ruling which says the state constitution invokes a right to privacy that includes an implied right to choose whether to have an abortion.

In 2007, the legislature passed a “trigger ban” that would prohibit most abortions if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

The ban would go into effect 10 days after a published determination from Mississippi’s Attorney General.

Lynn Fitch published the determination Monday, June 27th.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization can appeal Halford’s decision to the Mississippi Supreme Court.