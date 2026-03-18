Mississippi Lottery Celebrates First $1 Million Win on Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off Game

JACKSON, MISS. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to a Press Release, a milestone moment has arrived for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation as the first $1 million prize on the $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off has officially been claimed by a player from Pearl.

Since its debut in January, Millionaire Maker has stood out as one of the Lottery’s most popular scratch-off games, designed to deliver high-value prizes and sustained excitement for players across the state. The game features ten $1 million top prizes, and with this first claim, nine remain in play.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gas & Grub in Florence. As with all Mississippi Lottery prizes, winners may choose to remain anonymous, and this winner chose to do so.

For more information about Millionaire Maker and other Mississippi Lottery games, visit mslottery.com, follow the Mississippi Lottery on social media, or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Latest Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama and Millionaire Maker Bonus Promotional Drawing Winners Announced

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the latest winners in The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama and Millionaire Maker Bonus Promotional Drawings, awarding thousands in prizes to nine players across the state.

The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotional Drawing Winners:

$10,000 – Clinton, Miss.

$5,000 – Tupelo, Miss.

$2,000 – New Albany, Miss.

$1,000 – Mobile, Ala.

Millionaire Maker Bonus Promotional Drawing Winners:

$15,000 – D’Iberville, Miss.

$10,000 – Tylertown, Miss.

$5,000 – Olive Branch, Miss.

$2,000 – Lucedale, Miss.

$1,000 – Madison, Miss.

These Bonus Promotions offer eligible players the opportunity to enter non-winning The Three Stooges and Millionaire Maker scratch-off tickets for additional chances to win cash prizes through promotional drawings. Players are encouraged to check the Mississippi Lottery website or app for entry deadlines, drawing dates and full promotion details.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $101 million with an estimated cash value of $46 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $18.88 million with an estimated cash value of $8.58 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $50 million with an estimated cash value of $22.6 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $58,000.

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