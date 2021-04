JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation makes its first monthly payment transfer fully directed to fund education.

This month’s transfer was $16,745,250.19.

So far this year, the corporation has transferred $101,652,540.31 into the State Treasury.

According to Mississippi law, the first $80 million will be used to prepare roads and bridges for the next ten years.

Net proceeds over $80 million will go to the Education Enhancement Fund.