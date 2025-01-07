Mississippi Lottery to Begin “Step-Down” of Advanced Play Ticket Purchases for Mega Millions

Updated Mega Millions Game Launches April 8 in Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. (—The Mississippi Lottery announced today that it is beginning the “step-down” process for purchasing Advanced Play multi-draw tickets of Mega Millions in preparation for the April 8, 2025, launch of the new and improved game. Beginning Jan. 7, 2025, players in Mississippi who wish to purchase tickets for upcoming drawings will only be able to do so through the April 4 drawing instead of the usual 26 consecutive drawings.

Starting tonight, Jan. 7, after the Mega Millions 10 p.m. Central Time drawing, the step down will begin. The number of Advanced Play draws that are available for purchase will decrease by one each draw night until the game change occurs in April. Mississippi Lottery Mega Millions players will again be able to purchase 26 Advanced Play tickets on Tuesday, April 8.

Tickets for Mega Millions are available for purchase at Mississippi Lottery retail locations throughout the state. Players can find a list of retail locations at https://www.mslottery.com/retailers/find-a-retailer/.

Since Mega Millions launched in 2002, it has produced six winners of billion-dollar jackpots. Since 2017 more than 1,200 players have become millionaires, an average of three new millionaires per week. The game enhancements starting in April 2025 are designed to elevate the experience for players nationwide. Key updates include improved jackpot odds, larger and faster-growing jackpots, and the introduction of an automatic multiplier that boosts non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times their original value.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing tonight is an estimated $62 million with an estimated cash value of $27.7 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 8 is up to an estimated $240 million, with an estimated cash value of $107.4 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $20.61 million with an estimated cash value of $9.22 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $62,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.