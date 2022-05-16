Mississippi Lottery transfers $11 million to state treasury

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery transfers more than $11 million to the state treasury.

Net proceeds for the lottery have now exceeded $107 million.

State law requires the first $80 million to go to road and bridge needs for ten years.

This means more than $27 million has gone to the Education Enhancement Fund in Fiscal Year 2022.

Of course, you can catch the winning lottery numbers here every night on WCBI just before the 10 pm news.