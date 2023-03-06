Mississippi Main Street Association hosts first Main Street legislative day

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It is obvious that Main Street is the heart of many Mississippi towns.

And the organizers who encourage small businesses and visitors were part of the first Main Street legislative day in Jackson.

The Mississippi Main Street Association, the host of the event, is also responsible for supporting the 48 Main Street groups across the state.

Just last year these local Main Street groups helped generate nearly 500 new businesses, hundreds of new jobs, and business expansions, along with millions in private and public investments in their towns.

Volunteers spent countless hours working on community projects. Mississippi Main Street also reported rehabilitation projects, public improvement projects, and nearly 2,000 downtown residential units.

Special guests included Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn. MMSA organized the event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter