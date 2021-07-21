Mississippi man arrested for January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Mississippi man involved in the January 6 Capitol riot is in federal custody.

Michael Leon Brock of Walls is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and other charges.

Investigators say Brock was among the crowd protesters who disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Court documents show Brock was on the Upper West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol around 4 p.m. on Jan. 6.

As seen in body-worn camera footage, Brock charged at law enforcement officers while holding what appeared to be a four-foot-long rod as the officers attempted to control the crowd, federal investigators say.

Brock repeatedly pushed and struck officers with the rod, records show.

The Walls man is one of 535 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Brock made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Mississippi Wednesday.