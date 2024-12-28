Mississippi man is now charged with 3 counts of Murder

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of killing a teenager on Christmas Eve is facing new charges.

You’ll remember 50-year-old Joseph Spinks, of Toomsuba, was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Our state-wide news partner WTOK reports that now, Sheriff Ward Calhoun says all three victims of the shooting in Lauderdale County have died as a result of their injuries.

Spinks is now being charged with three counts of Murder.

The victims of the fatal shooting are 64-year-old Johnnie L. Mosley of the Lauderdale community, 48-year-old Shunda Faye Brown of the Porterville community, and 15-year-old Treyvone Young, a student at Northeast Lauderdale.

Young was one day shy of his 16th birthday.

Spinks was currently out on a Felony DUI charge.

All bonds that were issued have now been revoked.

Spinks will remain in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

Calhoun says they have one other person of interest that could be involved in the shooting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.