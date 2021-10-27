Mississippi man pleads guilty in 2020 shooting death of teen

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports 20-year-old Jacoby Samaji O’Neal of Belden was sentenced Friday in Lee County Circuit Court. Investigators say 17-year-old Tiara Dancer was killed Jan. 28, 2020, when O’Neal fired shots during a fight in Tupelo. Witnesses said Dancer was a bystander. She had graduated early from Tupelo High the month before. O’Neal was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with five suspended. The newspaper also reports O’Neal pleaded guilty to other felony charges Monday in Pontotoc and Monroe counties.