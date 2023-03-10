Mississippi man receives 2-year prison sentence for making threats to CDC

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A Mississippi man will spend two years in prison for making threats to national health officials.

Robert Wiser Bates of Ridgeland was accused of placing phone calls to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta in July 2021 and leaving threatening voicemails for the agency’s director, Rochelle Walensky, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

An investigation found Bates also made similar threats towards Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health.

Bates pleaded guilty to charges of making threats in interstate commerce back in December.

