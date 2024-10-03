Mississippi man wanted by FBI for felony drug possession

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Mississippi Man.

on September 25, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Marcovtz Channing Olando Triplett.

Triplett was indicted on federal drug charges and felon in possession of a firearm.

Triplett is 6′ 1″ and weighs 210 pounds.

He has a tattoo of a scorpion and the date 11-7-86 on his upper right chest and a flower-like design on his upper right bicep.

You can see from these pictures he has damage to his left eye.

Triplett also goes by “bubba”, “bricks” or “lord bricks”.

If you have any information concerning Triplett, contact the FBI’s Jackson Field Office at (601) 948-5000, local FBI office, or submit an anonymous tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Triplett is considered armed and dangerous.

