Mississippi MDOT prepares highways for winter white out

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation, or MDOT, is working to treat highways before the winter weather arrives.

There are different methods the agency uses for frozen precipitation, such as salt, sand, and slag.

Starting on Tuesday and continuing today, January 9, a liquid salt brine mixture was being used.

MDOT said the mixture can have a big impact on icy roads.

“It lowers the freezing temperature so if you do have any frozen precipitation that falls, it won’t build up on the roadway. We are doing that and at least one lane on major highways and interstates around the state,” said David Kenny, MDOT Public Affairs.

