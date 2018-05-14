Mississippi National Guard Lakota Company Heads to Mexican Border

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of a Tupelo National Guard Unit are headed to the U.S. – Mexico Border to support border patrol operations.

Twenty-five soldiers and three Lakota helicopters will join thousands of national guardsmen and women along the border for Operation: Guardian Support.

This is the initiative implemented by President Trump and Secretary of Defense, James Mattis to assist in further deterring potential threats from crossing the border.

For C-Company of the 1-114th Aviation, the city of Tupelo is a common site from their Lakota helicopters.

For the next three weeks, twenty-five of C-Company will trade that site for another, the U.S. Mexican border.

“We are excited, ready to get started on this mission, and grateful for the opportunity,” said Commanding Officer, Major Len Fortenberry.

The mission of Operation: Guardian Support is assisting U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

In C Company’s case, it’s in the air.

“We’re going to be flying overhead and will be helping them identify suspects or anybody they suspect coming across the border,” Fortenberry explained.

Where these soldiers will go has been classified, and per request we did not show the faces of those making the trip Southwest.

This will be C-Company’s fourth time in ten years to send soldiers to the border.

When the call was made, Fortenberry’s men let him know they wanted the mission.

“Whenever the option came up, we went to him wanting to go,” said 1st Sergeant Richard Allen. “We were excited from the time we heard that President Trump was going to put somebody on the border and we were ready to go at that time.”

“I was very proud of my guys, of course,” said Fortenberry.

Training is a large part of a company’s readiness to deploy.

This call to service was received only two weeks ago, and while that can be considered short-notice, it didn’t affect C-Company.

“Not every unit can stand up in a two-week period to go,” said Allen, taking pride in his company’s readiness. “Our paperwork was ready. Our mechanics are well-trained and ready; the crew chiefs and pilots are ready. The aircraft are ready to roll, and we’re able to do it.”

Again, this will be for a three-week period.

While their location is classified, we know wherever they are they’ll be doing Mississippi proud.