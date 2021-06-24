Mississippi near bottom of the nation in COVID vaccination numbers

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi is near the bottom of the nation in COVID vaccination numbers.

But a West Point Church is trying to change that statistic – one arm at a time.

- Advertisement -

Northside Christian Church and Access Family Health Services team up today for a vaccine event.

One of their goals is to get as many young people vaccinated as possible before they head back to school.

And, today’s event was open to everyone 12 and up.

“Our health officials have said every COVID death that we now have is preventable. That really stuck with me. And we certainly have to do everything we can to prevent deaths that can be prevented,” said Pastor Orlando Richmond, SR. “And the benefits outweigh the risks, and that’s how we are going to get back to normal in my view.”

This was Northside Christian’s 3rd vaccination event..