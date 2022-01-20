Mississippi one step closer to giving women equal pay protection

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi moves one step closer to giving women equal pay protection.

The state House of Representatives passed House Bill 770 today, which is known as the Mississippi Equal Pay Act.

This legislation ensures all people are paid the same money for doing the same job at the same company.

Mississippi is the last state in the nation to not have a similar state-level law on the books.

There is already a federal law in place.

The bill passed the House one hundred 111 to five.

It now moves on to the state Senate.