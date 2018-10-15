Mississippi power crews lend Florida a helping hand

Fla. (WCBI) – Power crews from Mississippi are in the Florida panhandle helping get power back on there.

Teams from 4-County Electric made it safely to the storm ridden area Sunday.

Mississippi Power from down on the coast is also helping out in the Panama City area.

Crews are working around the clock to get the lights back on.

Some folks are expected to be without power through October 24th.

“It really is devastating. The hurricane pretty much took every pole, every line and laid it on the ground. A lot of businesses and homes have been destroyed from what we’ve seen,” says Mississippi Power engineer Kris Williams.

Crews will stay there as long as they’re needed.