Mississippi prison system on lockdown

JACKSON, Miss. – The state prison system is on lockdown for an undetermined amount of time. The Mississippi Department of Corrections blames an unspecified statewide incident as the cause of the action.

Visitation, commissary, and outside recreation at all state-run and privately managed institutions in the Mississippi Department of Corrections system and regional jails, except for two areas, are canceled until further notice pending investigation of a statewide incident.

The female population at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) and Washington County Regional Correctional Facility is not affected by the restricted movement.