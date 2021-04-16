Mississippi public university tuition to increase this fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Mississippi’s public universities will have to pay a little more tuition this fall.

Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees unanimously approved the increases this week.

In-state students will have to pay $222 dollars more a year on average.

That’s a 2.8% increase from last year, bringing the average tuition rate up to $8,219.

Out-of-state students will pay $358 more on average.

That’s a 3% increase from last year.

The average tuition for non-residents is $12,273

Jackson State University is the only institution that did not request to increase its tuition.