Mississippi ranks 48th overall when it comes to child well-being

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – New data shows that Mississippi ranks 48th overall when it comes to child well-being.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation looked at key areas in child well-being, from education and economic status.

The organization ranked the state 39th in education and 49th in economic well-being.

Mississippi is ranked 50th in health and family and community.

We checked and Alabam was ranked 46th.