Mississippi Releases New COVID-19 Case Count, Lamar County, AL Records First Death

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) -Another 550 Mississippians test positive for COVID-19, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The agency released new numbers on Friday.

25,066 people in Mississippi have tested positive. MSDH updates the “presumed recovered” number weekly. It stands at 17,242.

1,022 Mississippians have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

If those numbers are correct, this would mean there are about 6,800 active COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi.

In the WCBI viewing area, on Friday, Pontotoc County had the most, new cases with 14.

Chickasaw had 10. Oktibbeha and Lowndes recorded nine new cases.

Health officials report minor decreases with patients, patients on ventilators, and patients in ICU across the state. It was less than five per category.

75 percent of the cases do not require hospitalization, per MSDH data.

Across the state line, Lamar County, Alabama records its first death in the pandemic.

964 new cases were reported in Alabama on Friday.