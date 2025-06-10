Mississippi residents prepare for upcoming Special Election

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s municipal elections may be decided, but some voters will be headed back to the polls this Summer and Fall.

A panel of three Federal judges ordered the Mississippi Legislature to redraw its electoral map, and that means new lines for five State House of Representatives seats in our area.

Qualifying closed on Monday, June 9, and the races are now set.

In District 16, which includes parts of Chickasaw, Lee, Monroe, and Pontotoc Counties, the incumbent Rickey Thompson faces a challenger, Brady Davis, in the Democratic Primary.

The only race that will go all the way to the General Election will be in District 22, which includes parts of Chickasaw, Clay, and Monroe Counties will pit the Republican incumbent Jon Lancaster against Democratic challenger Justin Crosby.

Incumbent State Representative Karl Gibbs faces no opposition in the race.

In District 39, Incumbent Representative Dana McLean is unopposed.

An email circulated last week, saying that former Caledonia Mayor Mitch Wiggins had qualified as a Republican in the race, but the State GOP website’s list of qualified candidates does not include Wiggins’ name.

And in District 41, recently defeated Ward 4 Columbus Councilman, Pierre Beard, is challenging incumbent Representative Kabir Karriem in the Democratic Primary.

The Primaries will be August 5. The General Election is November 4.

