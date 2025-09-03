Mississippi residents to expect an increase in lottery jackpot prize

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The possibility of a big jackpot is driving an even bigger jackpot.

Since no one won Monday’s $1.1 billion prize in the Powerball, there has been increased interest in the nationwide lottery.

The increase in ticket sales has driven tonight’s jackpot up to $1.4 billion.

The Powerball jackpot has been climbing since May 31, when a California player last hit for $204.5 million. Since then, 40 straight drawings have rolled without a jackpot winner.

The cash option is just over $634 million.

