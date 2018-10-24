COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a fair, but science was the focus.

Hundreds of elementary school students were on the MUW campus on Tuesday, for the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science annual Science Carnival.

The goal is to expose science and its professional fields to students at a young age.

Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science students are the ones showing elementary students different science activities.

“To show them various activities that we do in science, particularly, biology and physics and chemistry and now, we have this new pet vet station to where we introduce the students to animals and veterinary health and the veterinary profession,” says Dr. Bill Odom.

Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has hosted the event for over twenty years.