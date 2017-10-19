Mississippi School Ratings

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education released this year’s District Performance Grades today, October, 19.

A changed scoring system helped some districts, as the number of F-rated districts fell from 20 to nine, while C, B and A ratings increased.

In our viewing area, Booneville and Oxford cracked the top five, coming in at numbers two and three.

With less impressive numbers followed Montgomery and Chickasaw county school districts, along with Okalona and Columbus municipal school districts, who were all D rated.

Noxubee County School district was rated F and scored the 7th worst, out of all 146 districts rated.

Six districts, including Noxubee County, have been rated F two years in a row, making them eligible for a state takeover.

The state’s three charter schools did not fair better either, with two getting D’s and one getting a second F.

To see the list in its entirety visit: http://reports.mde.k12.ms.us/report/report2017.aspx